Cesc Fabregas makes exciting claim about Patrick Vieira

Speaking recently, former Arsenal and Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas has given an exciting prediction for how he expects Crystal Palace to play under Patrick Vieira.

The French tactician was confirmed as the Eagles’ new manager last weekend.

In what will be his third top-flight managerial role, Vieria, who has previous connections to the MLS as well as Ligue 1 side Nice, is already plotting Selhurst Park’s new era.

READ MORE: Daniel Levy’s relationship with Spurs star at breaking point

It has recently been reported that the ex-Gunners star is preparing to appoint Wales coach Oisien Roberts with the first player expected to depart being Wayne Hennessey, who is understood to be in talks with Champions League holders Chelsea.

However, responding to sceptics who wonder how Vieira may set his new Palace side up, Fabregas, who spoke to talkSPORT, (as transcribed by HITC) thinks exciting things could be on the horizon for the Eagles.

“He will definitely change the way they have been playing,” said Fabregas. “Under Roy, I think it was a very direct team.

“They used to defend with a low block. 4-4-2. Straightforward. Typical English football. But very effective. I think they did well under Roy.

“But with Patrick, and having been here (in France) for a few years and played against him (Monaco v Nice) a few times, it’s completely the opposite idea.

“Patrick likes to play football out from the back. He likes to take a lot of risks. When we used to analyse their games we decided to press high because they were really taking risks.

“He wants to play no matter what. He has got ideas. Fair play to him. I am a fan of him and hopefully, he can bring a new style to Palace.”

Palace’s first game of the new 2021-22 season is set to be away against Chelsea on 14 August and will kick-off at 3pm (UK time).