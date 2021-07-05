As we look ahead to the 2021/22 Premier League season, Crystal Palace supporters will be keen to see the impact that Patrick Vieira has on the first-team squad.

The former Arsenal star has cut his managerial teeth elsewhere, albeit not in the English top-flight, and he’ll need to hit the ground running at Selhurst Park.

It appears he won’t be able to count upon the services of star player, Wilfried Zaha, with The Times reporting that the player has requested to be transferred away from the club.

It isn’t the first time that the player has sought to get away from the Eagles, but any prior negotiations with other clubs haven’t borne fruit.

However, the report suggests that, this time, Palace have decided to let the player go with their blessing and have even dropped the asking price in order to tempt buyers into a purchase.

It isn’t clear if Vieira is on board with the decision or not.