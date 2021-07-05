Daniel Levy’s relationship with Spurs star at breaking point

According to a recent report from The Athletic, Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy is facing a tricky summer after it has been claimed his relationship with striker Harry Kane is ‘pretty much broken’.

Kane is currently away on international duty with England and after finally bursting into life in this summer’s Euros, the elite level forward is now preparing for a tense semi-final clash against Denmark.

While the striker’s international performances are seeing his country gripped by Euros fever, the Englishman’s domestic situation is far less harmonious.

READ MORE: National manager of Leeds United linked defender says Bielsa perfect for player

Prior to the start of the Euros, Kane made his trophy ambitions quite clear and while speaking with Gary Neville, hinted of his desire to move on from Spurs after 12 years.

Now – the latest in the ongoing saga comes from The Athletic, who claims that despite his striker’s preference to leave, Levy is digging his heels in and won’t part ways with his star-man easily.

It has been noted that Kane has usually been included in any big decisions, however, the recent appointment of new manager Nuno Espirito Santo, saw the English forward kept out of the loop.

The pair’s relationship is now described as ‘broken’ and while finding a bidder capable of matching Levy’s huge demands, fans should expect to see a summer of speculation.