Manchester United given potentially big boost in pursuit of transfer of Premier League star

Manchester United may reportedly have been given a big boost in their pursuit of the transfer of Southampton striker Danny Ings.

The Red Devils have previously approached the Saints about signing Ings, according to the Telegraph, and now it seems they could be in luck with a future approach as he’s rejected a new contract at the St Mary’s Stadium, according to The Athletic.

The report also mentions interest from Manchester City, but one imagines the reigning Premier League champions might need to aim a little higher than that after the loss of Sergio Aguero this summer.

United, by contrast, would surely see Ings as an upgrade on what they currently have, with Edinson Cavani ageing and surely not able to 90 minutes week in, week out.

Southampton striker Danny Ings

Danny Ings is a target for Manchester United and has rejected a new contract at Southampton

Ings’ fine form last season has shown he might still have something to offer at a big six club, despite struggling in a spell at Liverpool earlier in his career.

The 28-year-old snubbing a new deal is certainly bad news for Southampton ahead of the new season, but it’s perhaps unsurprising that a big move could now be on the cards for him again.

