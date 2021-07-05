Menu

Video: Declan Rice has Chelsea fans dreaming after comment during chat with Mason Mount

Chelsea FC West Ham FC
Posted by

West Ham star Declan Rice has got Chelsea fans on Twitter dreaming of a transfer after his comments to Mason Mount.

Watch this video below as the England duo chat in between games at Euro 2020, in what seems to be a discussion about a dream XI, or maybe five-a-side team…

Rice talks about him and N’Golo Kante together – a dream partnership for Chelsea as they continue to be linked with the England international.

Blues supporters would no doubt love to see those two together at Stamford Bridge, in what could be one of the finest partnerships in world football.

