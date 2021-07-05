Despite having the likes of Eden Hazard, Romelu Lukaku and Kevin De Bruyne at their disposal, the world’s No.1 ranked football team, Belgium, still flattered to deceive at Euro 2020.

Earmarked as one of the favourites for the tournament before it began, they went out with a whimper after being comfortably beaten 2-1 by Italy.

Even after another poor showing at a tournament, it appears that coach, Roberto Martinez, retains the full confidence of his paymasters.

“Today we start preparations for the September and October games. Roberto Martinez will be there,” Peter Bossaert, chief executive officer of the Belgian Football Association, was quoted as saying by Sky Sports.

“No official communication will follow, but there is no reason to change the staff.

“I don’t have the feeling he will step down. There is no problem with him at the moment.

“There will be no real evaluation because, as with any successful business, we have a culture of permanent evaluation.”

Reading between the lines, Bossaert doesn’t appear to be looking any further ahead than the next World Cup, which perhaps tells us something.

That tournament will surely be the last that Belgium’s so-called golden generation will have in order to win the silverware that their genuine talent demands.

If they’re unable to do so again, one can’t help thinking that Martinez’s time at the helm would’ve been an abject failure.