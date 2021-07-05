Flamengo appears to abandon the pursuit of Chelsea ace due to economic issues.

Flamengo’s sporting director Bruno Spindel provided an update on possible transfer targets this summer transfer window, one being Chelsea forward Kenedy.

The 25-year-old spent last season with Spanish club Granada CF, where he played a crucial role in helping the La Liga side make it to the UEFA Europa League Quarterfinals. However, they would fall to Manchester United FC.

Now that the loan deal has expired, the future is up in the air for Kenedy, and Brazilian giant Flamengo wanted to land the forward in a possible agreement. Nonetheless, the Brazil international is under contract until 2024 and has a transfer value of around €10-million per Transfermarkt.

Despite not being in Chelsea’s plans, UOL Esporte reports that the potential price to pay for Kenedy is perhaps too expensive for Brazil’s richest club even though they’re coming off the transfer sale of Gerson to Olympique de Marseille.

“Kenedy is a very interesting player. Flamengo is talking. It is also challenging. He is from Chelsea; he is an interesting player who has had a great season,” Spindel said.

“Now, it is a complicated negotiation for a player who was transferred for a fee very high for Chelsea. We want to count on him, but again, due to the financial situation, the value of the euro, everything that happened, we see it as a difficult situation.”

The coronavirus pandemic has affected the club, and due to economic concerns, it doesn’t seem likely that they’ll pursue Kenedy.