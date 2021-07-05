As with most football matches, it’s the strikers that generally write the headlines, and that’s been no different with England’s recent run in Euro 2020.

Raheem Sterling has been every editor’s favourite son having chalked up a few goals already in the tournament, before Harry Kane got in on the act with goals against Germany and Ukraine.

MORE: Liverpool target free to leave La Liga giants

However, the fact that England haven’t yet conceded in the tournament can’t be overlooked.

Aside from one or two shaky moments, the back four have looked rock solid, though they owe as much to the central midfield partnership as anything else.

Declan Rice and Kalvin Phillips have been outstanding, with Rice in particular showing the form that is attracting the likes of Chelsea and Manchester United.

His form and demeanour hasn’t gone unnoticed by former West Ham and Chelsea star, Frank Lampard, either.

“They all speak brilliantly, first all,” said Lampard on Match of the Day, cited by HITC.

“It looks like a really good young group of players. They are comfortable in themselves. You can see the spirit. It definitely translates onto the pitch.

More Stories / Latest News West Ham looking to sign highly-rated Serbian centre-back for free to replace Balbuena Daniel Levy’s relationship with Spurs star at breaking point National manager of Leeds United linked defender says Bielsa perfect for player

“We saw it against Germany, the Declan Rice’s, the characters in this group.”

Praising a West Ham player might well get Lampard back in the Hammers supporters good books, after years in which he was abused for switching east for west London.