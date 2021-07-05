Menu

Great news for English football fans whether or not the Three Lions win Euro 2020

England National Team
Posted by

Clearly, any English football supporters will be hoping for a week they never forget this week, and by the end of it, if the Three Lions have won the European Championship, we can be assured of a few days of partying thereafter.

The joy that may come after such an event will be nothing compared to the start of next season, however.

MORE: Liverpool target free to leave La Liga giants

Euro 2020 has been a delight as much for seeing and hearing supporters back in the stadiums, as it has been for the brilliant football on show.

Capacity crowds will be allowed from next season

Now, The Times are reporting that restrictions will be lifted in time for the start of the 2021/22 Premier League campaign and, importantly, capacity crowds will be allowed back in and without the need to show a vaccine passport at the turnstiles.

More Stories / Latest News
Manchester United considering impressive young player as potential alternative to top transfer target
CL giants “agree to sell” star player to Liverpool in potential £35m transfer deal
Jordan Pickford hailed as the best keeper in the world after Euro 2020 performances for England

It goes without saying that for the first few games, the wave of emotion to be back watching one’s team live will be a sensation like no other.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.