England star Harry Kane to lead classy tribute to Christian Eriksen for Euro 2020 tie vs Denmark

England striker Harry Kane will reportedly lead tributes to Christian Eriksen before Wednesday night’s big game against Denmark in Euro 2020.

Kane and Eriksen are former team-mates, so it seems fitting that the Tottenham star will make a shirt presentation in honour of Eriksen ahead of the Euro 2020 semi-final, according to the Daily Mirror.

Eriksen collapsed earlier on in the tournament after suffering what was later identified as a cardiac arrest, leaving the footballing world shell-shocked.

Denmark’s players have responded tremendously since then, putting in some heroic performances without one of their best players as they now compete for a place in the final.

This tribute sounds like a classy gesture from England, and fans will hope it can then be followed by a superb performance on the pitch from Gareth Southgate’s side.

Kane scored twice in the 4-0 win over Ukraine, as well as in the 2-0 win over Germany as he goes into this big game in great form.