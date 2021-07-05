It would’ve been so easy for former Liverpool player and manager, Sir Kenny Dalglish, to condemn Rafael Benitez for joining Everton.

The Spaniard took the Reds to an epic Champions League win back in 2005 and was revered on the red half of Merseyside until he decided to accept Everton’s offer to become their new manager ahead of the 2021/22 season.

MORE: Liverpool target free to leave La Liga giants

Any respect that the Anfield faithful may have had for Benitez has surely, in the main, gone now, but Dalglish attempted to give the situation some perspective.

“It was going to take something special to take the headlines away from England’s bid to reach the semi-finals of the Euros,” he said to the Sunday Post.

“They maybe didn’t quite manage it, of course, but Everton’s decision to appoint Rafa Benitez as their new manager gave it a fair go.

“People are entitled to an opinion, and there has been plenty said and written about it.

“From the Red side and the Blue side of the city, some can’t believe that a former Liverpool boss has decided to make the switch to Goodison.

“My view is that what he achieved as Liverpool manager, such as the Champions League success in 2005, means he will always be an iconic figure at the club.

“Rafa will always be appreciated and accepted. He has a fine CV, and has managed other top clubs such as Inter Milan, Napoli, Chelsea and Newcastle United.

“It’s his decision to now accept the challenge at Everton.”

When King Kenny talks, the majority of Liverpool supporters listen.

Alongside the likes of Bill Shankly and Bob Paisley, Dalglish will always be revered on Merseyside.

More Stories / Latest News (Video) Lionel Messi puts on a stellar performance in Copa America Quarterfinals against Ecuador (Video) Argentina national team manager sings praises for Lionel Messi following performance against Ecuador (Video) Barcelona defender pokes fun at Chelsea’s Thiago Silva during initiation into Brazil national team

Perhaps his intervention on what is a hugely controversial switch for many, will stop the fanning of the flames and allow Benitez to go about his business as normal.

The derby will certainly take on a new significance, with added spice to an epic rivalry, but that’s where things should start and end.

Placing threatening banners near where Benitez lives is a step too far.