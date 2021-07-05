So far, so good for England at Euro 2020.

After what appeared to be a sluggish start, the Three Lions are well into their stride now, and with home advantage in their semi-final against Denmark, and then again in a possible final against Spain or Italy, there’s a genuine feeling that after 55 years of hurt, football could be coming home once more.

Gareth Southgate has each element of his team playing in perfect harmony.

The strikers have found their range now, the midfielders are energetic supporters of the type of pressing football that the manager likes to play, and the defence have been rock solid throughout.

Not to mention the form of keeper, Jordan Pickford.

Often much maligned, the Everton custodian hasn’t let a goal in during the tournament and doesn’t look likely too.

That’s prompted one of his former managers to shower him with praise.

“The first game was Fleetwood when he made his debut, and there was a big crowd for Darlington’s level – there were nearly 6,000 there,” Darlington’s Craig Liddle told the Belfast Telegraph.

“It was a big occasion for Darlington and for Jordan. But he was a very confident young boy and the lads took to him straight away.

“The big thing that lifted any doubt was in the first few minutes, he came for a ball high into the box and he just cleared everybody out and took it with relative ease, so that gave everybody a little bit of a boost, and it was a great confidence-boost for Jordan as well.

“For 17, he was a big presence. He was very confident and to be fair, wasn’t afraid to put his neck on the line. He was a very brave young boy as well, playing against men.

“Jordan was always the best around for his age and, over time, he’s matured. He looks very confident and he’s the best keeper in Europe, if not the world, at the minute.”

High praise indeed, but fully justified if Pickford continues in the same vain and helps England to a long-overdue trophy.