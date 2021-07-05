Video: First glimpse of new Liverpool signing Ibrahima Konate preparing for the new season

Liverpool’s new defender Ibrahima Konate has started his preparations for pre-season after his summer transfer from RB Leipzig.

See below as the Frenchman is put through his paces and looks sharp as he looks to get going for his new club…

Ibrahima Konate putting in the hard yards ahead of pre-season ? #awlive [ig] pic.twitter.com/rV7pI3qHC8 — Anfield Watch (@AnfieldWatch) July 5, 2021

Konate looks an impressive young player based on his form in his time in the Bundesliga, and it’ll be interesting to see how he settles in the Premier League.

Liverpool could really do with the 22-year-old hitting the ground running after their issues in defence last season.