Manchester United are reportedly preparing a huge contract offer to Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe as they pursue an ambitious transfer move.

Mbappe has been linked strongly with Liverpool and Real Madrid for some time now, and Man Utd are now joining the running as they prioritise the France international over Borussia Dortmund front-man Erling Haaland.

It remains to be seen if the Red Devils will have the same pull as the likes of Liverpool and Real Madrid, but they must have a chance as Mbappe heads into the final year of his contract at PSG.

United have brought in Jadon Sancho this summer and Mbappe would be another exciting and ambitious signing for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and co.

Don Balon’s report suggests, however, that Mbappe will wait to see what Liverpool and Real Madrid offer him first.

It would be truly thrilling to see this elite talent in the Premier League at some point, but he may well fancy his chances of winning major silverware under Jurgen Klopp, more than at United right now.