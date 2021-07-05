Leeds United reportedly make €12m offer for Lyon wide-man

Take this one with a pinch of salt – but according to recent reports coming out of France, Leeds United have recently launched a €12m (£10m) bid for Lyon star Maxwel Cornet.

That’s according to fan-focused French publication Olympique et Lyonnais (via Sports Witness), who claims Marcelo Bielsa is interested in bringing the wide-attacker to the English Premier League.

The exclusive report states that the Yorkshire side’s €12m bid has not yet been high enough to convince Lyon to offload Cornet.

Cornet, 24, joined Lyon 2015 following a £360,000 move from domestic rivals Metz.

Since arriving in Ligue 1, Cornet has gone on to feature in 251 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 80 goals, along the way.

However, seemingly subject to a recent bid, Cornet’s future in France’s top-flight has now come under threat.

Still with two years left on his current deal, Lyon perhaps holds more control when it comes to negotiations, however, depending on how serious Bielsa’s side are about landing the Ivory Coast international, an improved bid is definitely going to be needed.