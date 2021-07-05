Despite the fact that Euro 2020 still hasn’t finished, the summer transfer window is already open and the start of pre-season isn’t too far into the future.

Liverpool have more to prove than most in the Premier League in 2021/22 after a disastrous, injury-laden 2020/21 campaign.

MORE: Liverpool target free to leave La Liga giants

Having lost Gigi Wijnaldum to Paris Saint-Germain, Jurgen Klopp is in the market for an attacking midfielder and, according to L’Equipe, cited by the Daily Mail, Lille’s Renato Sanches fits the bill.

The player, once European football’s Golden Boy, endured a disastrous loan spell at Swansea City earlier in his career, but has managed to resurrect things at the French champions.

Indeed, such was the part he played in ensuring Lille won the title ahead of overwhelming favourites, PSG, that not only Liverpool have come calling, but Arsenal are in the market for Sanches’ services too.

Mikel Arteta might just have the edge given that the two clubs have recently done good business, with the north London outfit capturing both Nicolas Pepe and Gabriel Magalhaes.