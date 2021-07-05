Menu

Agreement reached: Arsenal finalising details of £17million transfer

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Arsenal are reportedly finalising details of a deal for the transfer of Anderlecht midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga.

The Belgian starlet has shown himself to be one of the biggest prospects in Europe in recent times and it would be interesting to see what he can do at the Emirates Stadium.

MORE: Chelsea hijacking £50m Arsenal deal after opening talks

Arsenal urgently need a signing like this, and it looks like they’re now closing in on bringing him to north London for £17million, according to Sky Sports.

The Gunners look to have agreed the bulk of the deal, with the clubs just finalising the terms of the payment, according to the report.

Lokonga

Albert Sambi Lokonga looks to be edging closer to joining Arsenal

More Stories / Latest News
Crystal Palace to let star man leave on the cheap despite Vieira hire
“Not your regular everyday player” – Man Utd legend makes exciting claim about new signing Jadon Sancho
Video: ‘One of the best left-backs in the world’ – O’Hara sings the praises of England’s Luke Shaw after Euro 2020 showing

Arsenal fans will hope there are no late obstacles to getting Lokonga in, with Mikel Arteta likely to benefit a great deal from bringing in an upgrade on unconvincing performers like Granit Xhaka, Matteo Guendouzi and Lucas Torreira.

Arsenal had a nightmare season in 2020/21 and changes are clearly needed if they’re even to challenge for Europa League football again.

More Stories Albert Sambi Lokonga

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.