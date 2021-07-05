Agreement reached: Arsenal finalising details of £17million transfer

Arsenal are reportedly finalising details of a deal for the transfer of Anderlecht midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga.

The Belgian starlet has shown himself to be one of the biggest prospects in Europe in recent times and it would be interesting to see what he can do at the Emirates Stadium.

MORE: Chelsea hijacking £50m Arsenal deal after opening talks

Arsenal urgently need a signing like this, and it looks like they’re now closing in on bringing him to north London for £17million, according to Sky Sports.

The Gunners look to have agreed the bulk of the deal, with the clubs just finalising the terms of the payment, according to the report.

Arsenal fans will hope there are no late obstacles to getting Lokonga in, with Mikel Arteta likely to benefit a great deal from bringing in an upgrade on unconvincing performers like Granit Xhaka, Matteo Guendouzi and Lucas Torreira.

Arsenal had a nightmare season in 2020/21 and changes are clearly needed if they’re even to challenge for Europa League football again.