When Luis Suarez left Liverpool back in 2014, he did so having come within a whisker of helping the Reds to earn their first-ever Premier League title.

Alongside captain, Steven Gerrard, the Uruguayan did as much as anyone to bring the trophy to Anfield but it wasn’t to be.

A controversial World Cup notwithstanding, he then went on to play some of the best football of his career at Barcelona alongside Lionel Messi and Neymar.

Right up to when he was unceremoniously dumped by the Catalans at the start of last season, El Pistolero was still doing the business in front of goal, and it was his goals that helped to win the title for Atletico Madrid in 2020/21.

At 34, his best days might be behind him, but he remains an asset, and a return to the Premier League isn’t perhaps out of the question.

However, unless Jurgen Klopp came calling, Suarez won’t be plying his trade for the remainder of his playing days back in England’s top-flight.

“Playing for any team other than Liverpool in England would be hard,” he said to World Soccer Magazine, cited by the Daily Star.

“I had, and hope I still do have, such a good relationship with Liverpool fans that it would be strange for me to play for somebody else.”