Video: Man United transfer target among England stars to show Luke Shaw appreciation with new nickname

Manchester United FC
Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw has been given a new nickname by his England team-mates after his superb form at Euro 2020.

Watch below as both Declan Rice and Harry Kane show their appreciation of Shaw by comparing him to Roberto Carlos, with nicknames inspired by the Brazilian legend…

Interestingly, Rice is obviously enjoying playing alongside Shaw following recent transfer rumours suggesting Man Utd could be among his suitors this summer after he rejected offers of a new contract from West Ham, as per the Telegraph.

