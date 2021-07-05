At present, Harry Kane is spearheading England’s charge to a potential Euro 2020 title victory at Wembley, with all thoughts of what will happen next in terms of his club career on the back burner.

The Tottenham Hotspur captain and talisman made it clear before embarking on Three Lions duty that he felt his future was elsewhere, and Manchester City were quick to be linked with the hit man.

It’s believed that Pep Guardiola is a huge fan, and with Sergio Aguero having moved on to Barcelona, there’s space in City’s front line to accommodate Kane.

Importantly, City are one of the only clubs in European football that could both afford Kane’s transfer fee and his salary.

However, they could be destined for disappointment, after new Spurs sporting director, Fabio Paratici, suggested that he’ll do everything in his power to keep Kane at the Lane.

“Keeping him is not just my goal, it’s our goal as a club,” he was quoted as saying by Sky Italy, cited by The Sun.

“I can’t wait to watch him play live. I’ve been really lucky in the past years because I’ve watched a lot of top players and strikers, like Cristiano Ronaldo, Carlos Tevez, Alvaro Morata, Gonzalo Higuain, and many more which now I forgot about.

“Right now, he’s one of the best strikers in the world. He’s a complete player, really special.

“His physique is that of a real number nine, a true poacher, but he also has an incredibly refined technique.

“He is able to shoot with both feet and also provides many assists – very few people notice this because he scores so many goals.”