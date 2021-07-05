Menu

“Not your regular everyday player” – Man Utd legend makes exciting claim about new signing Jadon Sancho

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Rio Ferdinand has given Manchester United fans an exciting idea of what they can expect from incoming Jadon Sancho.

The England international looked promising when he got into the starting line up for Gareth Southgate’s side against Ukraine, and Ferdinand admits he’s perhaps seen him play more often than a lot of Premier League fans.

Watch below as the Red Devils legend insists Sancho is no ordinary talent…

United have long needed a player like this in their attack, with Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood not really being consistent enough for most of last season.

Ferdinand played alongside some all-time greats in his United career, so it’s a big compliment that he rates Sancho so highly.

