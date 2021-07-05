Menu

Manchester United ready to reward in-form star with new contract

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United are reportedly ready to reward in-form star Luke Shaw with a new contract in the near future.

The England international has been superb for club and country in the last year or so, and it makes sense that he’s now seen as a key part of United’s future.

MORE: Man Utd line up with Camavinga in, Pogba out, and more

According to Fabrizio Romano, a new deal could soon be in the works for Shaw, with Red Devils manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer eager to ensure the player is 100% on board with his project at Old Trafford…

Shaw’s future didn’t look entirely certain last summer when Alex Telles was signed from Porto, but perhaps this drove the 25-year-old on to raise his game and cement himself as first choice for Solskjaer in that position.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Spain looking sharp in training ahead of Euro 2020 test against Italy
Manchester United given potentially big boost in pursuit of transfer of Premier League star
Video: Yussuf Poulsen warns England that Denmark won’t be rolled over having taken four Nations League points from them

Man Utd fans will hope he can continue to shine after he got off to a slow start to life at the club due to a combination of a serious injury and then some personal difficulties with previous manager Jose Mourinho.

England supporters will also be thrilled with how he’s playing at Euro 2020 this summer and will hope he can keep it up to help Gareth Southgate’s side to victory in the tournament.

More Stories Luke Shaw Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

1 Comment

Add a Comment
  1. Allan says:
    July 5, 2021 at 4:02 pm

    True he deserve it

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.