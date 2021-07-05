Manchester United ready to reward in-form star with new contract

Manchester United are reportedly ready to reward in-form star Luke Shaw with a new contract in the near future.

The England international has been superb for club and country in the last year or so, and it makes sense that he’s now seen as a key part of United’s future.

MORE: Man Utd line up with Camavinga in, Pogba out, and more

According to Fabrizio Romano, a new deal could soon be in the works for Shaw, with Red Devils manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer eager to ensure the player is 100% on board with his project at Old Trafford…

Manchester United will offer Luke Shaw a new contract in the next months. He’s considered a key player and Solskjaer wants Luke to be 100% involved in the project. ? #MUFC There’s still nothing agreed with AC Milan for Diogo Dalot. Trippier price tag from Atleti – always €40m. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 4, 2021

Shaw’s future didn’t look entirely certain last summer when Alex Telles was signed from Porto, but perhaps this drove the 25-year-old on to raise his game and cement himself as first choice for Solskjaer in that position.

Man Utd fans will hope he can continue to shine after he got off to a slow start to life at the club due to a combination of a serious injury and then some personal difficulties with previous manager Jose Mourinho.

England supporters will also be thrilled with how he’s playing at Euro 2020 this summer and will hope he can keep it up to help Gareth Southgate’s side to victory in the tournament.