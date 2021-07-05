Menu

“Would be the greatest transfer window in our history” – These Man Utd fans react to the prospect of two more signings following Sancho to Old Trafford

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Loads of Manchester United fans are expecting a great transfer window as recent rumours link them with some big names.

The Red Devils have already announced a deal to sign Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund, and it could be that even more exciting additions are on their way to Old Trafford.

MORE: Manchester United eye impressive youngster as alternative to big name

See below as Fabrizio Romano has reported on Man Utd making progress on a deal to sign Rennes midfielder Eduardo Camavinga…

Meanwhile, Real Madrid centre-back Raphael Varane has also been strongly with United by the Daily Express and others.

It will be interesting to see if MUFC can actually get these signings done, but fans are clearly getting excited at the prospect of Camavinga and Varane following Sancho into the club.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Declan Rice has Chelsea fans dreaming after comment during chat with Mason Mount
Great news for English football fans whether or not the Three Lions win Euro 2020
Manchester United considering impressive young player as potential alternative to top transfer target

It would be a real sign that United mean business after they came closer to challenging Manchester City for the Premier League title last season.

Read on to get an idea of what United fans are saying about these two potential signings joining Sancho in joining the club this summer…

More Stories Eduardo Camavinga Jadon Sancho Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Raphael Varane

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.