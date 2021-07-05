Loads of Manchester United fans are expecting a great transfer window as recent rumours link them with some big names.

The Red Devils have already announced a deal to sign Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund, and it could be that even more exciting additions are on their way to Old Trafford.

See below as Fabrizio Romano has reported on Man Utd making progress on a deal to sign Rennes midfielder Eduardo Camavinga…

Manchester United are progressing in direct contacts to sign Eduardo Camavinga. ? #MUFC Rennes would be open to negotiate on potential €30m fee – as they’d lose Camavinga for free next summer. ?? He’s one of Man Utd long term targets – PSG have always been interested too. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 4, 2021

Meanwhile, Real Madrid centre-back Raphael Varane has also been strongly with United by the Daily Express and others.

It will be interesting to see if MUFC can actually get these signings done, but fans are clearly getting excited at the prospect of Camavinga and Varane following Sancho into the club.

It would be a real sign that United mean business after they came closer to challenging Manchester City for the Premier League title last season.

Read on to get an idea of what United fans are saying about these two potential signings joining Sancho in joining the club this summer…

Sancho, Varane, Camavinga and Locatelli will be the perfect window for us man ? — Tanveer (@tanveerrrrr___) July 5, 2021

-£77m for Jadon Sancho ???????

-£50m for Raphael Varane ??

-£26m for Eduardo Camavinga?? If Manchester United pull this off it would be the greatest transfer window in our history. — Sujay (@UtdSujay) July 5, 2021

Imagine a transfer window of Sancho, Camavinga and Varane ?? Oh and not forgetting big Tom Heaton. — Michael Chadwick (@mikechad86) July 5, 2021

If we can manage Sancho, Varane and Camavinga in this transfer window, it would be the most exciting phase for our team since Ronaldo and Rooney joined https://t.co/mByJwtALOd — I Am The Walrus (@am_crazydiamond) July 5, 2021

First transfer window without Woodward and we're getting Sancho, Varane and Camavinga pic.twitter.com/ob82ZbWtFj — M (@utdIad) July 5, 2021

Sancho

Varane

Camavinga

DM

Back up RB if Dalot leaves

Pogba new contract 10/10 window if all these happen @manutd — . (@BF18_SZN) July 5, 2021

If we end this window with Sancho , Varane and Camavinga ? — Misy (@Misy_utd) July 5, 2021

Sancho Varane and Camavinga would be a madness of a window — IYAWO B. SANCHO ??? (@_nseobong) July 5, 2021

Sancho, Varane & Camavinga in one window… Murtough FC coming up ? #GGMU https://t.co/Q9UM402Av5 — Eternal Red (@Aadp94) July 5, 2021