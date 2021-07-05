With just three games of Euro 2020 left to play, there are many experienced referees that UEFA can choose from to officiate in both the semi-finals and also the final.

It’s a sensational roll call of Europe’s top exponents, including Felix Brych, as Germany are out, Bjorn Kuipers because Holland are out, Cuneyt Cakir as Turkey are out and you’ve got Danny Makkelie because Holland are out.

MORE: Liverpool target free to leave La Liga giants

Don’t forget too that Spain’s Mateu Lahoz could also be considered but Spain are still in the tournament, so at the moment, if they go all the way, that would rule him out of the final.

He would certainly be one of my favourites next Sunday if Spain were to be knocked out, however, it’s a very difficult choice to make because, as I’ve said, there’s some fantastic referees in the group that remain available.

One of my favourite referees in Europe at the moment is Kuipers. Over many years, in all sorts of tournaments and in the Champions League, he’s been incredibly consistent.

More Stories / Latest News Keith Hackett column: Slow-motion VAR replays at Euro 2020 are unfair and Marcus Danielson red card was harsh example Manchester United ready to reward in-form star with new contract The three Arsenal stars that Patrick Vieira might sign for Crystal Palace

Importantly, he’s very well respected by everybody around the world, and by UEFA, so he would be my pick to take charge of the showpiece in what has been the best European Championship of them all.