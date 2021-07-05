National manager of Leeds United linked defender says Bielsa perfect for player

Hungary’s national manager Marco Rossi believes that should a deal be reached, Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa would work wonders with Fenerbache defender Attila Szalai.

Szalai, 23, joined Fenerbache at the beginning of the year after making a £1.8m switch from Apollon Limassol.

Since his arrival in Turkey’s top-flight, the young defender has gone on to feature in 22 matches, in all competitions, scoring an impressive three goals, along the way.

The 23-year-old’s consistently good form has seen him win 16 senior international caps for his country, including three in this summer’s delayed Euros 2020.

Seemingly emerging as one of Europe’s most intriguing young defenders, Szalai has recently seen his name linked with a move to the English Premier League to join Bielsa’s Whites.

When asked if the prospect of playing under such a highly-rated coach as Bielsa, Rossi, who spoke to Inside Futbol, said: “Absolutely. In my opinion, he is not just a colleague, but really one of the best managers.

“With Szalai, I knew when he was only at the beginning of his career that he would change a lot because everybody has to change, has to improve day after day, year after year.

“I am sure that by going to Marcelo Bielsa, Attila could have the option to improve even faster than with other coaches.”

Szalai still has a whopping four years left on his deal with Fenerbache, therefore, should Leeds United decide to land the gifted centre-back, they’ll have to expect to dig deep.