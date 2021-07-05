Things appear to be going from bad to worse for Steve Bruce and Newcastle United.

With Mike Ashley still struggling badly to sell the club to PCP Partners or just about anyone who will take the north east giant off his hands, the knock-on effect is that Bruce is likely to have less to spend in the transfer market.

MORE: Liverpool target free to leave La Liga giant

As things stand, Newcastle’s potential takeover is still in abeyance, and that’s allowed Leeds United to nip in and make their pitch for one of the Magpies’ potential transfer targets.

Huddersfield Town’s Lewis O’Brien has long been a target for Bruce, with The Sun reporting his interest in signing the player, if he was unable to secure Joe Willock, back in May.

However, since then, his transfer fee has gone up from £4m to £10m according to HITC, potentially letting Leeds into the race.

More Stories / Latest News Leeds United reportedly make €12m offer for Lyon wide-man ‘Impossible to second-guess this process’ – Local journalist unsure if Newcastle takeover will be successful Cesc Fabregas makes exciting claim about Patrick Vieira

Marcelo Bielsa’s former assistant, Carlos Corberan, is now in the hot-seat at the Terriers, and it wouldn’t be beyond the realms of possibility that he would prefer to sell to his former colleague.