Medical this week: Star closing in on Arsenal transfer, already quarantining in London

Arsenal are reportedly closing in on a transfer deal for Benfica left-back Nuno Tavares for around £8million.

The 21-year-old is already in London but has to quarantine for a bit longer before undergoing his medical with Arsenal at the end of the week, according to Sky Sports.

Tavares looks like he could be a fine signing to bolster Arsenal’s depth, with first-choice left-back Kieran Tierney often looking a little too injury prone.

It remains to be seen if the Gunners will end up using Tavares much, however, if Tierney can keep fit, as the Scotland international is surely likely to remain Mikel Arteta’s first choice.

Still, for £8m Tavares looks a low-cost, low-risk signing to give Arsenal more options, as well as a fine young talent who could end up being a key player in the future.

Sky Sports also link Arsenal strongly with Anderlecht midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga – another fine young player who looks closer to completing a move to the Emirates Stadium.