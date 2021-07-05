Menu

Medical this week: Star closing in on Arsenal transfer, already quarantining in London

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Arsenal are reportedly closing in on a transfer deal for Benfica left-back Nuno Tavares for around £8million.

The 21-year-old is already in London but has to quarantine for a bit longer before undergoing his medical with Arsenal at the end of the week, according to Sky Sports.

MORE: Arsenal preparing to launch fresh bid for £50m Chelsea target

Tavares looks like he could be a fine signing to bolster Arsenal’s depth, with first-choice left-back Kieran Tierney often looking a little too injury prone.

It remains to be seen if the Gunners will end up using Tavares much, however, if Tierney can keep fit, as the Scotland international is surely likely to remain Mikel Arteta’s first choice.

Benfica left-back Nuno Tavares

Benfica left-back Nuno Tavares looks set for a transfer to Arsenal

More Stories / Latest News
Talks held: Manchester United star increasingly open to transfer to Champions League giants
Manchester United have made €50million transfer bid for proven winner
Video: Man United transfer target among England stars to show Luke Shaw appreciation with new nickname

Still, for £8m Tavares looks a low-cost, low-risk signing to give Arsenal more options, as well as a fine young talent who could end up being a key player in the future.

Sky Sports also link Arsenal strongly with Anderlecht midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga – another fine young player who looks closer to completing a move to the Emirates Stadium.

More Stories Nuno Tavares

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.