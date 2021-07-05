Patrick Vieira has Crystal Palace’s number two lined-up as first departure already in talks with Chelsea

According to recent reports, Crystal Palace’s new manager Patrick Vieira already has a good idea of who he wants to work alongside.

After being named as the Eagles’ new manager on the weekend, the former Arsenal midfielder is now set for his third top-flight job and first in the English Premier League.

Having now succeeded Roy Hodgson after the English veteran held the fort for five years, Vieira must now begin a new era at Selhurst Park.

The latest news to come out regarding the club’s major overhaul comes from The Sun, who claims the French manager is currently targeting an assistant manager.

The Sun believes the leading candidate to join Vieira at Crystal Palace is Wales’ national coach Osian Roberts.

In addition to the possible appointment of Roberts – The Sun also claims the Eagles’ hierarchy are willing to offer their new French manager a £50m transfer kitty.

One player rumoured to be on their way out as Vieira’s rebuild gets underway is goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey who is understood to be in shock talks over a possible summer move to Chelsea (Express).