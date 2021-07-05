Menu

Liverpool “very close” to completing €40million transfer of big name on five-year contract

Lille
Liverpool are reportedly “very close” to completing the transfer of Lille midfielder Renato Sanches, according to journalist Pedro Almeida.

See below for the latest transfer news regarding Sanches joining Liverpool, with Almeida claiming the deal will be worth a total of €40million, and that the Portugal international is set to sign a five-year contract at Anfield…

This is not the first time Sanches has been linked with Liverpool recently, and it seems things may be moving fast as the Reds look to replace Georginio Wijnaldum.

The 23-year-old is an outstanding talent and looks back to his best in Ligue 1 after a difficult few years at Bayern Munich, which included a hugely underwhelming loan spell at Swansea City.

Liverpool would now do very well to get this talent in for just €40m, and fans will hope it can be completed soon.

