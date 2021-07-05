Menu

CL giants “agree to sell” star player to Liverpool in potential £35m transfer deal

Atletico Madrid are reportedly agreeing to sell Saul Niguez to Liverpool as this particular piece of transfer gossip starts to develop into something more concrete.

Spanish football news outlet La Razon claim a deal could be edging closer for Saul to join Liverpool for an asking price of just £35million, which could be a bargain for the Reds.

Jurgen Klopp could do with a signing like Saul in the middle of the park after the departure of Georginio Wijnaldum this summer, with the Dutchman joining Paris Saint-Germain on a free after his contract expired.

It remains to be seen if Liverpool will definitely get a deal for Saul done, but the Spain international has slightly fallen out of favour in Diego Simeone’s side in recent times, which could make the move realistic.

Long regarded as one of the best players in Europe in his position, the 26-year-old can surely revive his career at Anfield if a move does go through.

Manchester United and Manchester City have also been linked with Saul in recent times.

