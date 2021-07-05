Spanish FA send cheeky plea to paella lovers to cheer them on in Euro 2020 semi-final

The Spanish Football Association are calling for local paella lovers to cheer them on at Wembley in tomorrow’s Euro 2020 semi-final with Italy.

Luis Enrique’s side will be hoping to book their place in the Euro 2020 final, but they’re going to be at a bit of a disadvantage due to current Covid-19 travel restrictions.

There will be hardly any Spain fans present at the game due to the length of quarantine required from visitors from Spain at the moment, so their FA have put out this tweet calling for Londoners who like Spanish food to go along and give them some support…

? Si la paella es tu comida favorita y vives en Inglaterra, este mensaje es para ti: ????? ¡¡Te esperamos en Wembley!! WE NEED YOU!!! ? https://t.co/z1L9SL5vHI#SomosEspaña#EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/PZueSLhtG0 — Selección Española de Fútbol (@SeFutbol) July 5, 2021

It should be an intriguing game between Spain and Italy, and it would be a shame not to have a proper atmosphere at Wembley to greet these two great sides.

And besides, paella really is delicious, so it is worth giving something back and getting into Wembley tomorrow night if you can.

England take on Denmark in the other semi-final, and will be hoping to join one of Spain and Italy in booking their place in the final.