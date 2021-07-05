It will certainly be an interesting watch when Crystal Palace line up for the first time under Patrick Vieira.

The Frenchman has cut his managerial teeth elsewhere, but not in the Premier League, and it could be a baptism of fire for one of the English top-flight’s greatest-ever players.

He has a number of contract situations to deal with once he has his feet fully under the table after his Euro 2020 punditry gig comes to an end, but he will also be judged on the quality of players he brings in to help the Eagles get results.

It’s possible that he might raid his old employers, and Sportslens have suggested three Arsenal stars that could turn Palace from mid-table also-rans into European contenders.

Reiss Nelson was earmarked for greatness at the Emirates Stadium but has seen his potential position taken by others in the first-team.

Palace have already, apparently, enquired about Ainsley Maitland-Niles’ availability after the player spent the second half of last season on loan at West Bromwich Albion.

And a bid for Eddie Nketiah wouldn’t be a surprise either, given that the youngster is going to find it hard to break into the Gunners first-team on as regular a basis as he would like.