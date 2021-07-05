Journalist tweets intriguing Man Utd transfer update, pointing out why deal could be “slow” despite player wanting move

Jan Age Fjortoft has provided Manchester United fans with an interesting update on the current Raphael Varane transfer situation.

The Real Madrid defender is heading into the final year of his contract at the Bernabeu and there’s been plenty of talk of a possible move to Man Utd this summer.

MORE: Man Utd tipped for “greatest ever transfer window” if they get these two signings done

Marca have even claimed that the Red Devils have made a bid for Varane, but Fjortoft has tweeted that he understands that to not be the case at the moment.

See below as the reliable reporter explains that although Varane has informed Real that he wants to leave, there is some fear from United’s end that they’re being used in this saga…

Re: Varane I understand that there is NO bid on the table from Manchester United, but Team Varane has told Real Madrid he he wants a new challenge. I guess Man UTD are afraid “to be used” by any player getting a new contract, which could slow the process a bit — Jan Aage Fjortoft ???? ?? (@JanAageFjortoft) July 5, 2021

Fjortoft suggests MUFC may be reluctant to get dragged into trying to sign Varane if he’s only using their interest to get himself a better deal from Madrid, which could slow the whole process down a bit.

The 28-year-old has been a key player for Los Blancos for many years, and they’ve also been dealt the blow of losing Sergio Ramos this summer.

It wouldn’t be too surprising if Madrid ended up paying Varane what he wants in order to keep him, but United will hope there’s still a chance they can snap him up.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could do with an upgrade on Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly to partner Harry Maguire at the back.