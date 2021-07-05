(Video) Argentina national team manager sings praises for Lionel Messi following performance against Ecuador

Argentina picked up a 3-0 victory over Ecuador as they advance to the Copa America Semifinals.

Following the match, the national team’s manager, Lionel Scaloni, spoke about Lionel Messi, who had a hand in all three goals. The 34-year-old wants to erase the only blemish that he has on his career, the lack of an international trophy with Argentina.

Scaloni praised Messi, even though he stated that the veteran forward could get tired of all the praise that goes his way.

“Honestly, I don’t know if he is going to get tired of everyone praising him every day; the best thing that can happen to us as football lovers is that he plays as much as he can, even the opponents enjoy it … little more what to say,” Scaloni said.