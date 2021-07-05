(Video) Barcelona defender pokes fun at Chelsea’s Thiago Silva during initiation into Brazil national team

The Brazil national team clinched their spot in the Copa America semifinal last Friday. The Seleção took the weekend to initiate new players to the squad and two others heading to the Tokyo Olympics.

CBF TV revealed the footage as FC Barcelona defender Emerson was one of the players going through the player initiation. The 22-year-old decided to poke fun at Chelsea center-back Thiago Silva, joking he remembers watching the 36-year-old as a kid.

“It’s an immense pleasure to be sharing this moment with great players, which some I saw when I was seven years, like Thiago,” Emerson joked.

Meanwhile, Everton FC Richarlison took the microphone where he stated that he wants the No. 10 kit for Brazil at the Olympics.

“I’ve already called Jardine [coach for the Olympic team] and ordered [shirt] 10 to be separated because I’m coming,” Richarlison said.