England National Team
Whisper it quietly, but England are just 180 minutes away from their first major tournament silverware since the 1966 World Cup final.

With both the semi-final and a potential final being played at Wembley Stadium, home advantage could be key for Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions squad.

TalkSPORT’s Simon Jordan certainly thinks so, suggesting that a stadium full with approximately 65,000 supporters that have been divided by Brexit and the pandemic, will unite on a wave of emotion and carry England to glory.

