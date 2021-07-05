Whisper it quietly, but England are just 180 minutes away from their first major tournament silverware since the 1966 World Cup final.
With both the semi-final and a potential final being played at Wembley Stadium, home advantage could be key for Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions squad.
MORE: Liverpool target free to leave La Liga giants
TalkSPORT’s Simon Jordan certainly thinks so, suggesting that a stadium full with approximately 65,000 supporters that have been divided by Brexit and the pandemic, will unite on a wave of emotion and carry England to glory.
? “What England will take from Ukraine win is an inordinate amount of belief.”
? “65,000 English fans in the final will be a force with an intensity of emotion that will drive us across the line.”@SJOpinion10 is starting to believe #ENG will win #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/gc6g7P91hQ
— talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) July 5, 2021