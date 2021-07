Lionel Messi put Argentina on his back once more against Ecuador over the weekend as they came away with a 3-0 victory.

The 34-year-old had a hand in all three goals, scoring one and assisting on two. In the 90 minutes against Ecuador, Messi had 59 touches, resulting in five key passes and winning six of his 12 duels.

Messi has been one of the better players in this Copa America tournament and has Colombia only standing in his way to advance to the final.