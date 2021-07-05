It’s been a long road back to full fitness for Luke Shaw, but the Manchester United and England left-back is repaying the faith shown in him both for club and country.

At Euro 2020, he has been sensational, and it’s no wonder that talkSPORT pundit, Jamie O’Hara, has suggested that he’s the best left-back in the world on current form.

Jose Mourinho did his best to knock Shaw’s confidence but the player, to his credit, has used it as motivation to get to his current level. Bravo!