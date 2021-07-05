Menu

Video: ‘One of the best left-backs in the world’ – O’Hara sings the praises of England’s Luke Shaw after Euro 2020 showing

Manchester United FC
Posted by

It’s been a long road back to full fitness for Luke Shaw, but the Manchester United and England left-back is repaying the faith shown in him both for club and country.

At Euro 2020, he has been sensational, and it’s no wonder that talkSPORT pundit, Jamie O’Hara, has suggested that he’s the best left-back in the world on current form.

MORE: Liverpool target free to leave La Liga giants

Jose Mourinho did his best to knock Shaw’s confidence but the player, to his credit, has used it as motivation to get to his current level. Bravo!

More Stories Jamie O'Hara Jose Mourinho Luke Shaw

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.