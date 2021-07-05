As England prepare to take on Denmark at Wembley on Wednesday, the country is already at fever pitch.
There appears to be a strong belief that all the Three Lions will have to do to be guaranteed a spot in the final is turn up.
Complacency has been the undoing of many a team in the past of course, and Denmark’s Yussuf Poulsen has sounded a word of warning to the favourites.
Given that the Danes have taken four points from England in their last two games, he has a point.
“We played them in the Nations League two times and got four points” ?
Yussuf Poulsen says #DEN‘s haul of four points against #ENG in the most recent Nations League campaign proves they are a match for the #ThreeLions ahead of their #Euro2020 semi-final… pic.twitter.com/WsJDzPBr4q
— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) July 5, 2021