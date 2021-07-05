As England prepare to take on Denmark at Wembley on Wednesday, the country is already at fever pitch.

There appears to be a strong belief that all the Three Lions will have to do to be guaranteed a spot in the final is turn up.

MORE: Liverpool target free to leave La Liga giants

Complacency has been the undoing of many a team in the past of course, and Denmark’s Yussuf Poulsen has sounded a word of warning to the favourites.

Given that the Danes have taken four points from England in their last two games, he has a point.