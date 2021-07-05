Menu

Video: Yussuf Poulsen warns England that Denmark won’t be rolled over having taken four Nations League points from them

England National Team
As England prepare to take on Denmark at Wembley on Wednesday, the country is already at fever pitch.

There appears to be a strong belief that all the Three Lions will have to do to be guaranteed a spot in the final is turn up.

Complacency has been the undoing of many a team in the past of course, and Denmark’s Yussuf Poulsen has sounded a word of warning to the favourites.

Given that the Danes have taken four points from England in their last two games, he has a point.

