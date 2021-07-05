With a European campaign ahead for West Ham for the first time in years, David Moyes needs to significantly strengthen his squad.

The Scot has worked wonders in the transfer market over the last year, but that will all be forgotten if he doesn’t continue to improve the east Londoners in the right areas.

Particularly as stadiums are set to be full again from the start of next season, and West Ham’s fan-base are notoriously impatient when things aren’t going their way.

One area that needs looking at is the centre of defence, with Fabian Balbuena having left the club at the end of last season.

Though it would be a stretch to describe Balbuena as a fan favourite, he was a solid defender nevertheless, and will be missed if he’s not adequately replaced.

To that end, according to the Sunday Mirror and cited by Claret & Hugh, Moyes is looking at securing free agent, Nikola Maksimovic.

Real Betis are also interested in the 29-year-old, who it’s believed will make a decision on where he plays next shortly.