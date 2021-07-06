“A brilliant signing” – Pundit offers his verdict on the next move for Newcastle United starlet

It’s always wonderful to watch when a young talent emerges from nowhere and suddenly looks like a world-beater, but it’s common to see them suddenly fall away and they can be out of the picture just as quickly.

That appears to be the case with Matty Longstaff at Newcastle United after he burst onto the scene a couple of years ago, but he barely got a chance to play last season and something will need to change.

It doesn’t appear that his status with the Magpies will change, so Football Insider has reported that a potential move to West Bromich Albion could be on the cards next season.

They spoke to Paul Robinson about the possible move, and it’s clear that he’s in favour:

“If they can get him on loan it could be a brilliant signing. It would be a cheap signing as well because they would just have to pay his wages and a small fee.

“He is a combative player and someone who West Brom could do with in the midfield next season. It is an area they need to strengthen in because they’ve lost Okay Yokuslu and Ainsley Maitland-Niles.”

The biggest issue for Newcastle is that it’s confirmed that his contract will run out next summer, so they will need to work out some kind of extension before loaning him out or they could be left in a position where he can leave at the end of his deal after putting himself in the shop window.

The ideal scenario would see a long-term extension before playing a key role in a promotion campaign for the Baggies next season, but it does sound like there will be other interest too.