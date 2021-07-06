Arsenal still progressing in talks over playmaker transfer as he leaves pre-season training with current club

Arsenal are reportedly making progress in talks over a potential transfer deal for Lyon playmaker Houssem Aouar.

The France international has been linked with the Gunners by Le 10 Sport in recent times, while Get French Football News have reported on him leaving Lyon’s pre-season training in order to push for a move away from the club.

There’s now additional information from Jordan Davies of the Sun, who has tweeted that discussions are still ongoing and progressing…

Reported this last month. As far as I understand, discussions are still progressing with Arsenal willing to make it happen within budget.#Aouar #AFC #Arsenal https://t.co/vRoHvjw49q — Jordan Davies (@jordandaviesj) July 6, 2021

He adds that Arsenal are willing to make this deal happen, provided its within their transfer budget.

Arsenal fans will surely be hoping this goes through as they could do with a creative midfield player like Aouar to replace both Dani Ceballos and Martin Odegaard.

The pair were on loan from Real Madrid in the season just gone, but have now left the club, with Mikel Arteta lacking similarly creative players in that area of the pitch.

Aouar’s fine performances in Ligue 1 and the Champions League in recent times show that he could certainly do the job for Arsenal if he does end up joining.