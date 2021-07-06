Arsenal may have been handed boost in Bissouma pursuit as some Gunners fans reckon Brighton have signed replacement

Yves Bissouma has been the subject of a considerable degree of transfer speculation this summer, with reports linking the 24-year-old with a switch to the likes of Liverpool, Arsenal and, less frequently, Manchester City.

Following Brighton’s signing of RB Salzburg midfielder Enock Mwepu, a number of the Gunners’ fans took to Twitter to speculate over what the transfer could mean, with some claiming that the Zambian was pursued as a replacement for the aforementioned Malian.

If the South Coast side genuinely had the Austrian Bundesliga champion in mind to fill the No.8’s boots, in light of the reported interest from the Premier League’s heavyweights, it could very well open the door for a potential suitor to move in.

Bearing in mind the departure of Gini Wijnaldum from Anfield, not to mention on-loan midfield stars Martin Odegaard and Dani Ceballos returning to their parent club from the Emirates stadium, Liverpool and Arsenal would seem the most likely options for Bissouma.

With Graham Potter’s side valuing the former Lille star at no less than £40m, according to a report from The Athletic, it’s entirely possible that the London-based outfit could get the jump on the Reds given their reported financial struggles.

