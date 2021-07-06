Mesut Ozil calls Arsenal star to persuade him to follow him to Fenerbahce, clubs also discussing transfer

Arsenal defender Sead Kolasinac is reportedly a transfer target for Fenerbahce, with some discussions over a deal already taking place.

On top of that, it seems former Gunners star Mesut Ozil has called Kolasinac to persuade him to follow him with a move to the Turkish giants, according to Todo Fichajes.

Kolasinac has struggled to establish himself at Arsenal, despite showing some promise when he first joined the club from Schalke back in 2017.

The 28-year-old has since been back to Schalke on loan, and it now makes sense that he could be heading out of the club permanently this summer.

Fenerbahce seems like a good move for him, and it seems he’s been won over by the prospect of linking up with Ozil again, according to Todo Fichajes.

It will be interesting to see how transfer talks between the two clubs progress, however, as that will be key to getting the deal over the line.

Arsenal fans won’t be too sorry to see Kolasinac leave as Mikel Arteta urgently needs to rebuild this struggling squad.