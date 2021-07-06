Video: “Two of those are almost done” – Journalist claims Arsenal are in the process of £150m transfer spending spree

Arsenal are going to spend big this summer, Dean Jones has insisted in an interview with Terry Flewers on the Done Deal Show.

Watch below as Jones says Arsenal are ready to revamp their squad with a number of signings in different positions, in a spending spree that could come as high as £150million.

Jones adds that two of those deals are almost done, even if not all these targets are the biggest names in the world…

Arsenal fans are told to expect Mikel Arteta to be working with almost “half a new side” by the time the new campaign gets going.

The Gunners obviously need an overhaul after a hugely disappointing 2020/21 season which saw them finish without even qualifying for the Europa League.