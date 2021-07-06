Arsenal ace could earn Euro 2020 semi-final start as Southgate plots surprise change to England team that thrashed Ukraine

Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka could reportedly be in line for a start in England’s Euro 2020 semi-final clash with Denmark on Wednesday night.

Saka could be brought in to replace Jadon Sancho in the only change to Gareth Southgate’s XI that thrashed Ukraine 4-0 in the quarter-final, according to the Independent.

This might come as a bit of a surprise to England fans, with Sancho impressing in the comfortable win over Ukraine, though Saka has also had his moments in this competition.

The Gunners youngster looked very impressive in the win over Czech Republic, though he perhaps had a bit of a quieter game against Germany in the round of 16, though he can be forgiven for not looking quite as effective against such a strong team.

Arsenal fans will no doubt be excited to see Saka trusted by Southgate in such a big game, but most England fans will probably still be surprised at the lack of starting opportunities for Jack Grealish.

There was also plenty of pre-tournament hype about Phil Foden, but he’s not had much of an impact either so far.

Sancho has also seen his playing time limited, despite looking impressive when he finally earned a start against Ukraine.