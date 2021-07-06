Menu

Barcelona star reveals Manchester City desire when quizzed about his future

Manchester City
Posted by

Barcelona starlet Riqui Puig has spoken about his desire to play under Pep Guardiola.

The 21-year-old is already a regular at Camp Nou and set for a bright future having come through the club’s famed La Masia academy.

But while he is focused on establishing himself as an undroppable at Barcelona over the coming years, Puig has spoken of a possible desire to play for Manchester City at some point.

MORE: Man City could use clever tactic to land two targets

Though, that is much because of former Barca boss Guardiola who shares the same footballing ideology as the young midfielder.

“Because of the style of play and because they have a coach who understands football like I do, Manchester City,” Puig told Mundo Deportivo when asked about which other team he would play for. “But at the moment I’m very well in Barcelona and at Barca, and I have no plans to leave.”

More Stories / Latest News
Photo: “I get nervous” – Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp sends an amazing letter to a fan who contacted him over school anxiety
Man United may finally lose Paul Pogba as he’s ready to move to Euro giants who can afford to buy him
Jack Grealish raves about Chelsea star in private conversation with pundit

Fortunately for Barca fans, Puig is going nowhere, though he could do with a new contract relatively soon with his current deal set to expire in two years.

Given Barcelona’s financial issues, young players could find themselves with a bigger opportunity at Camp Nou over the coming years, Puig – along with Pedri – is a player who could well become a big part of the club’s future.

More Stories FC Barcelona Manchester City Pep Guardiola Riqui Puig

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.