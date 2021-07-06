Barcelona set to inform striker he’s up sale

Barcelona is reportedly set to inform striker Antoine Griezmann that he is up for sale and will likely be moved on during this summer’s transfer window.

That’s according to Spanish channel El Chiringuito TV, who claim the La Liga giants are finally prepared to part ways with their misfiring French forward.

Griezmann, 30, joined the Catalan side in 2019 following a whopping £108m move from domestic rivals Atletico Madrid.

Despite arriving two years ago tipped as one of Europe’s most prolific strikers, the 30-year-old’s time at the Nou Camp has failed to live up to its hype.

After featuring in 99 matches, in all competitions, Griezmann has managed to score just 35 goals – a huge difference to his 133 in 257 outings while working under Diego Simeone at Atletico Madrid.

READ MORE: Fabrizio Romano confirms Wolves close to selling Patricio following £11m offer

Following what has been a poor spell, both on and off the field, with recent controversy including racially abusing an Asian hospitality worker (ESPN) with teammate Ousmane Dembele, Griezmann’s time at Barcelona now looks to be over.

El Chiringuito TV claims that Barcelona’s hierarchy has already begun sounding out potential suitors.

??”El BARÇA le comunicará a GRIEZMANN en las próximas HORAS que le quieren VENDER” ??”En los últimos días han hablado con EQUIPOS para COLOCARLE” La información de @jotajordi13 en #ChiringuitoBarcelona pic.twitter.com/kMoCvmuiVy — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) July 5, 2021

Where do you think the Frenchman will be playing his football next season? – Let us know in the comments.