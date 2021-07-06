Barcelona set to offer star striker to Chelsea

According to recent reports, Barcelona is set to offer striker Antoine Griezmann to Chelsea in a desperate attempt to renew Lionel Messi contract.

The Spanish giants are riddled with debt and after signing the likes of Eric Garcia, Sergio Aguero and Memphis Depay, it’s now been revealed that the club must offload before they can register their new acquisitions.

Due to strict La Liga salary rules, Barcelona must also balance the books before they can officially announce the contract renewal of star man Messi.

READ MORE: “A brilliant signing” – Pundit offers his verdict on the next move for Newcastle United starlet

The latest in the ongoing saga comes from the Daily Star, who claims the club’s hierarchy are now prepared to sacrifice Griezmann.

It has been reported that the La Liga side will offer the French striker to Premier League side and Champions League holders Chelsea – who are understood to be on the hunt for a new striker themselves.

Griezmann has featured in 558 professional matches, in all competitions and scored 220 goals and bagged 85 assists, along the way.