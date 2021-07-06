Video: Leonardo Bonucci’s hilarious reaction as steward thinks he’s a fan and tries to stop him getting onto the pitch

Leonardo Bonucci was seemingly mistaken for a fan trying to get onto the pitch as a steward can be seen trying to stop him in this amusing video.
Watch below as the Italy defender returns from celebrating with supporters before a steward quickly tries to block him from getting onto the field, much to his surprise with a brilliant facial expression…
The steward thought Bonucci was a fan trying to get onto the pitch ??? pic.twitter.com/Li2mUv8YYL
— Football Planet (@FootballlPlanet) July 6, 2021
Pictures courtesy of BBC Sport
Bonucci had a great game for Italy and has generally been superb in Euro 2020 so far.
Italy are now through to the final after beating Spain on penalties after it finished 1-1 after extra time.